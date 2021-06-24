‘The Good Fight’: Nyambi Nyambi Says Jay’s ‘Trying to Find Himself’ After the Season 5 Premiere

The Witcher fans have been waiting well over a year to find out what happens next after the Season 1 finale that left Yennefer in dire straits, while also finally letting Geralt and Ciri's paths cross. War has come to the Continent, and the stage was set for a thrilling (and more linear) start to Season 2...whenever that would happen, as no premiere date had been announced. Now, Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date and some new first looks, and it's time to start getting excited!