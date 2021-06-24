Mississippi community rallies to help family of woman who drowned in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Cherry Anthony, operations supervisor for Jackson County Acadian Ambulance, said she received a shocking phone call Wednesday from one of her employees. It was then Coty Peardon, a paramedic field supervisor, critical care transporter and field training officer for her company, told Anthony that his wife, Amber, died while they were on vacation in Panama City Beach.www.newsherald.com
Comments / 6