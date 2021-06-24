Cancel
Politics

State Board Of Education Moves To Suspend Western Heights' Superintendent's Education Certificate

By News 9
news9.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Board of Education moved to suspend Western Heights School District's superintendent's education certificate. During their Thursday meeting, the Oklahoma Board of Education addressed Western Heights School District’s ongoing issues and considered taking potential action, including an administration takeover and possible loss of school accreditation. The board issued an...

