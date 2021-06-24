State Board Of Education Moves To Suspend Western Heights' Superintendent's Education Certificate

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.