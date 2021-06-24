US State Department: Election of Gay McDougall to UN CERD

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:. I would like to congratulate law professor Gay McDougall on her election as an independent expert to serve on the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD). Advancing racial equity and justice is a top priority for the United States, and in our pursuit of those ideals at home and around the world, the United States was proud to nominate her to serve a third term on the Committee.