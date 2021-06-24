Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Blue Alert: What does it mean in Florida?

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35iWG7_0aeKOFo200

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Floridians are somewhat accustomed to their cell phones sounding an unsettling alarm to let them know about an Amber Alert regarding a missing child. But on Thursday, the sound came with a different warning: a Blue Alert.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a Blue Alert is a request for assistance from the public following the disappearance, assault, or death of a law enforcement officer.

In Thursday’s case, the alert is connected to the manhunt for Othal Wallace, who is accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head on Wednesday night. Click here to read live updates about the case from our sister station WFTV.

According to FDLE, to activate a Blue Alert, the following four criteria must be met:

1. A law enforcement officer must have been: seriously injured; killed by a subject(s); or become missing while in the line of duty under circumstances causing concern for the law enforcement officer’s safety.

2. The investigating agency must determine that the offender(s) poses a serious risk to the public or to other law enforcement officers, and the alert may help avert further harm or assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

3. A detailed description of the offender’s vehicle or other means of escape (vehicle tag or partial tag) must be available for broadcast to the public.

4. The local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend issuing the Blue Alert.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 78

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
50K+
Followers
54K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Floridians#Fdle#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Clay County, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Missing woman from Clay County

CLAY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Tammy Stratton. She is missing from the 200-block of Aquarius Concourse in the Orange Park area of Clay County. Tammy was last seen today walking E/B on Aquarius Concourse towards the dead-end of Wells Rd. Tammy is approximately 5′02-5′04,...
Clay County, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Clay inmate recaptured 2 hours after escaping Orange Park Medical Center

A man is back in jail after authorities said he ran away from Clay County deputies on Monday night while being treated at a hospital. Dennis Hansen Jr., 42, was in custody on charges of grand theft auto and dealing in stolen property when he was taken to Orange Park Medical Center on Saturday “for a preexisting injury,” according to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Salisbury, NCPosted by
Action News Jax

South Carolina man dies in skydiving accident

SALISBURY, N.C. — A South Carolina man died Monday in a skydiving accident, authorities said. Brandon James Price, 31, of Boiling Springs, an experienced diver, was doing a solo jump and became stuck upside down while doing mid-flight tricks, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 2 p.m....
Posted by
Action News Jax

Mental competency of woman in anti-Asian assault questioned

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A prosecutor raised questions Tuesday about the mental competency of a 57-year-old woman who is jailed on racial bias charges and other allegations after being accused of making anti-Asian comments and striking a shopper’s young son at an upscale Las Vegas Strip retail center. The...

Comments / 78

Community Policy