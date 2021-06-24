Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Ghana court to rule on Eni's oilfield combination dispute

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

ACCRA (Reuters) - A Commercial court in Ghana will rule on Friday whether to withhold revenues from an Eni-operated oilfield in an escrow account, as requested by the local operator of an adjacent field in a dispute over the combination of the projects.

With billions of dollars at stake, the ruling could escalate the dispute if Eni decides to take the matter to international arbitration. Eni has warned that a rushed decision could impact Ghana’s appeal to foreign investors.

Kevin Okyere, founder and chief executive of Springfield, told Reuters that the company has asked the court to preserve revenues from the field that produces over 50,000 barrels of oil per day until a deal is done and “each gets their share”.

“They are in production and are taking profits in which we are entitled to half of, that is why we took legal action to protect our interest,” Okyere said, adding that a combination could see it hold around 54% stake.

The adjacent fields, Eni’s Sankofa and Springfield’s Afina, are located offshore Ghana.

A spokesperson for Eni said the company, and partner Vitol, have argued that there were no basis for Springfield’s Afina discovery to be considered commercially producible, and an order to combine them was premature.

Sankofa, which has been producing oil since 2017, is part of Eni’s Offshore Cape Three Points project off the Atlantic Coast. Eni says the project has reserves of about 500 million barrels of oil and 40 billion cubic meters of unassociated gas.

Springfield says Afina, discovered in 2019, holds 1.5 billion barrels of oil and about 19.8 billion cubic meters of gas.

Oilfields that straddle each other are required to combine in order to reduce production costs. It is for that reason that Tullow and Kosmos partnered up to develop Ghana’s flagship Jubilee field, which began production in 2010.

Okyere said Springfield took the matter to court because Eni had engaged in delaying discussions, despite a directive from the energy ministry last year for the fields to be combined. He said Eni had not showed up for their meetings.

Eni’s spokesperson said it had been in discussions until Springfield took the matter to court to force it to comply with the energy ministry directives.

“This caused a stall in discussions among parties. At the moment, Springfield is still vigorously pursuing this court case, which creates an impediment to any fruitful discussions with the companies on the subject,” Eni said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
175K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tullow Oil#Oilfields#Accra#Commercial#Vitol#Kosmos#The Energy Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
Country
Ghana
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Italy's Eni makes 'significant' oil find with Eban well offshore Ghana

Discovery could be fast-tracked into production due to proximity to Sankofa. Eban-Akoma complex has in-place reserves of 500-700 million boe. Italian energy major Eni made a significant oil discovery in the Eban well offshore Ghana, which could be fast-tracked into production due to its close proximity to the existing Sankofa oil hub, it said on July 6.
IndustryTaylor Daily Press

Review of Eni’s Forest Project in Zambia

The Luangwa River Valley is located in the eastern part of Zambia and until a few years ago it was one of the areas with the highest deforestation rate in the country, mainly due to the expansion of fields cultivated with sustainable agricultural techniques. To try to reduce this environmental threat, the project was called Luangwa Community Forest, Advertised Biocarbon Partners, Which aims to protect the forests of this valley through continued investments: the development of schools, drinking water wells, roads and companies dedicated to eco-friendly agriculture, abandoning more efficient jobs and old farming methods that will allow access to thousands of people living in the area.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China June coal imports reach highest in 2021

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s coal imports in June rose 35% from a month earlier to the highest level in 2021, driven up by the robust demand from power generation and industrial activity in the country. China brought in 28.39 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month, up...
Industrymining.com

Vale says value of Samarco settlement not open to renegotiation

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Monday in a securities filing that the compensation value for “not repairable damage” stemming from a dam collapse in 2015 has already been set and is not subject to renegotiation. The statement comes in response to a Reuters story published on Friday...
EducationBirmingham Star

Understanding Ghana's students is key to fixing the country

A great many African countries had shown steady economic growth in the decade prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But all have failed to adequately create opportunities for the young people in their countries. With growing youth populations, creating paths for education and employment is a make or break issue for the continent.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

China's Daqing Oilfield reports growth in output

HARBIN, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Daqing Oilfield, a subordinate of the China National Petroleum Corporation, produced over 14.92 million tonnes of crude oil and 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first half of 2021, the oilfield said Wednesday. The output of oil and natural gas increased by...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentine farmers sell 24.5 mln T of 2020/21 soybeans - ag ministry

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 24.5 million tonnes of soybeans grown in the 2020/21 season, after transactions were registered over the last week for 831,300 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data updated through July 7. The rhythm of Argentine...
Public Health101 WIXX

Russia’s RDIF, India’s SII to make Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII) unveiled plans on Tuesday to start producing Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India from September to help meet New Delhi’s own needs in the first instance. RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the...
Personal Financebloombergtax.com

Global Tax Proposal ‘Far From Acceptable’ for Hungary: Minister

’s “two-pillar” global tax proposal is “far from acceptable” for Hungary, Finance Minister. said in a statement following a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels. “We continue to reject any international solution that limits fair tax competition.”. NOTE from July 10:. G-20 Finance Chiefs Back Tax Deal, Vow to...
Businessinvesting.com

Russia Considers Measures to Tap Mining Profits Once Export Tax Ends

(Bloomberg) -- Russia is considering longer-term measures to grab a bigger slice of mining companies’ profits once a temporary export tax finishes at the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The government last month announced duties of at least 15% on steel, nickel, aluminum and...
Economywkzo.com

Big banks brace as British forex class action seeks go-ahead

LONDON (Reuters) – A specialist London court will decide whether a long-awaited multi-billion pound class action against some of the world’s biggest banks over alleged foreign exchange rigging can proceed, after a five-day hearing kicked off on Monday. JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, UBS and NatWest, along with Japan’s MUFG Bank, are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy