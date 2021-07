Nintendo Switch owners have been patiently waiting for the release of Genshin Impact, a massively popular action RPG adventure currently available on mobile, PC, and PlayStation. The game was confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch prior to its release last September, but it has still not arrived allegedly owing to challenges of developing for Switch hardware. Nonetheless, developer MiHoYo has confirmed that a preview for the new version of Genshin Impact will premiere on the official Twitch channel on July 9 at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET / 13:00 p.m. BST. If you happen to miss the livestream, the recording will be uploaded to the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel at 12:00 p.m. ET on the same day.