ThunderCat Technology Makes the 2021 Washington Technology Top 100 List

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Government Services has been awarded two additional multimillion dollar contracts by the United States' Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) as part of the Agency's effort to replace legacy circuits across the country with Ethernet-based services to improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs. The contracts "“ covering DISA's Commercial Ethernet Gateway (CEG) Region 4 and Region 5 "“ represent $84.2M and $71.6M up to ten years, respectively. Comcast has now won four of the seven CEG regions for a total of more than $267M; the Company was awarded CEG Region 3 in June 2021 and Region 1 in March 2020.