Last month a report came out about AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion, and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega “hurting pretty badly” from a couple different injuries. Omega was said to be dealing with an athletic hernia, a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, and general wear/tear on his knees. He was also coming off a stomach virus, and a sliced hand that required seven stitches. Omega himself said at the AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest that there were days he considered retiring from wrestling, but the crowd always made him feel better while performing.