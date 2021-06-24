Cancel
Chicago, IL

How a little Mexican American church, soon to close, became a refuge from discrimination for 76 years

By Mike Amezcua
Chicago Sun-Times
 19 days ago
There is one church in all of Chicago that looks nothing like the others. It is not architecturally ornate with spires shooting up into the sky. Instead, this Catholic church looks like a miniature version of a California mission straight out of the 18th century. Its first altar was an ice box used to store meat, left there from when the building operated as a butcher shop near Chicago’s slaughterhouses.

The hardest-working paper in America.

Afternoon Edition: July 13, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. This...
Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes baby piping plover

An endangered piping plover chick has hatched at Lincoln Park Zoo. Chicago’s most famous bird parents, Monty and Rose, welcomed three new chicks into the world earlier this month at Montrose Beach Dunes Natural Area. But when Monty and Rose decided to dote on the fluffy new arrivals, they abandoned a fourth, unhatched egg.
This summer, get every eligible Chicago Public Schools student vaccinated

Chicago has two months until the new school year, which is more than enough time to reach this worthy goal:. Get every eligible student vaccinated before classes begin again. Protecting students from COVID-19 is an all-important first step on the road back to safe, in-person instruction, which will be mandatory across the state this fall. A smooth reopening — a real “back to school” — is a must for Chicago, something schoolchildren desperately need after a year of mostly remote learning that undoubtedly took a steep academic, social and emotional toll on students and families alike.
Chicago drill rapper gunned down outside Cook County Jail after fiancee puts up bail

Chicago drill rapper Londre Sylvester was killed in a hail of bullets as he walked out of the Cook County Jail over the weekend, a day after his fiancee had posted his bail. Sylvester, 31, who performed as KTS Dre and Kutthroat Dreko, was standing with a 60-year-old woman in the 2700 block of South California Avenue when a car pulled up around 8:50 p.m. Saturday and two men fired dozens of shots.
Chicago area athletes — including 15-year-old — to compete on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Several athletes who hail from the Chicago area will compete on Monday’s episode of the NBC series “American Ninja Warrior.”. They manage, coach or train at locally based Ultimate Ninjas gyms. Among the competitors appearing Monday: 15-year-old Maggie Owen of Aurora and Naperville gym manager Jesse Labreck, who came in second in the first ever American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship. She was the first rookie woman ever to qualify for the ANW Vegas National Finals.

