How a little Mexican American church, soon to close, became a refuge from discrimination for 76 years

Chicago has two months until the new school year, which is more than enough time to reach this worthy goal:. Get every eligible student vaccinated before classes begin again. Protecting students from COVID-19 is an all-important first step on the road back to safe, in-person instruction, which will be mandatory across the state this fall. A smooth reopening — a real “back to school” — is a must for Chicago, something schoolchildren desperately need after a year of mostly remote learning that undoubtedly took a steep academic, social and emotional toll on students and families alike.