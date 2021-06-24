How a little Mexican American church, soon to close, became a refuge from discrimination for 76 years
There is one church in all of Chicago that looks nothing like the others. It is not architecturally ornate with spires shooting up into the sky. Instead, this Catholic church looks like a miniature version of a California mission straight out of the 18th century. Its first altar was an ice box used to store meat, left there from when the building operated as a butcher shop near Chicago’s slaughterhouses.chicago.suntimes.com
