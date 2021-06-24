Chamberlain School District taking input from staff, board while preparing for new elementary building
CHAMBERLAIN — Education has changed a lot in the last 60 years. But the Chamberlain School District’s elementary school building has not. That is set to change as the district undergoes planning to construct a new, modern building to house its elementary school and programs that should bring the facilities into the 21st century and help provide an improved educational experience to the teachers who work and the students who learn there.www.mitchellrepublic.com
