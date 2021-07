The pound slipped to 1.38 against the dollar on Monday morning, having jumped above the 1.39 benchmark on Friday. Anticipation of the government’s ‘Freedom Day’ announcement weighed on the UK currency, with new Health Secretary Sajid Javid poised to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining lockdown restrictions in England from 19 July. With cases of Covid-19 rising, investors have become concerned that the government’s expected decision could be unsustainable. If lockdown restrictions are reimposed, it’s likely that they will be stricter and last longer, which could dampen market optimism that the Bank of England might hike interest rates.