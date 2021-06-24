Cancel
Law Enforcement

Sukey Lewis

upr.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSukey Lewis is a criminal justice reporter and host of On Our Watch, a new podcast from NPR and KQED about the shadow world of police discipline. In 2018, she co-founded the California Reporting Project, a coalition of newsrooms across the state focused on obtaining previously sealed internal affairs records from law enforcement. In addition to her reporting on police accountability, Lewis has investigated the bail bonds industry, California's wildfires and the high cost of prison phone calls. Lewis earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of California at Berkeley.

Massachusetts StateBoston Herald

Letters to the editor

The peaceful resolution of the potentially explosive incident that occurred in Wakefield on July 3 was a clear victory for policing. Col. Mason and the Mass State Police, along with their regional partners (NEMLEC) acquitted themselves in a manner reflecting the highest ideals of professional law enforcement; preparation, skill, teamwork and, perhaps most important, restraint.
Homelessupr.org

Dateline: Saint George— A Bridge To A Brighter Future

When you’re homeless, it’s like swimming in molasses. Fortunately, many homeless in southwest Utah are finding their footing thanks to Switchpoint and Carol Hollowell, its founder and CEO. Carol Hollowell owns a warm smile and a get-‘er-done determination. A successful businesswoman, Carol had a street-corner epiphany in St. George seven...
Public SafetyObserver-Reporter

OP-ED: Even after prison, many Americans held captive

Did you realize that there are more Americans on parole or probation than are held within the prison system? Yep, it’s hard to fathom but 1 in 58 American adults – about 4.4 million citizens – are currently under some sort of community supervision. Do they all need to be?...
Georgia Statewuga.org

Transgender Women Sue Georgia

Two transgender women are suing the state of Georgia saying they’ve been denied access to gender-affirming health care under its Medicaid program. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the federal lawsuit in Atlanta on behalf of Shon Thomas and Gwendolyn Cheney. Many surgical treatments that are used to treat gender dysphoria are covered by Georgia Medicaid when they are used to treat cis people for other conditions, the lawsuit says. They say Georgia’s Medicaid exclusion “incorrectly characterizes their gender-confirming health care needs as ‘cosmetic’ and ‘experimental or investigational’ when the medical community recognizes that they are effective treatments for gender dysphoria.”
Utah Stateupr.org

NAACP Denounces BLM Utah’s Statement On American Flag

On July 4, the Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter called the American flag a symbol of hatred and racism. The local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), however, says it disagrees with BLM Utah’s stance. President of the NAACP Utah State Conference Jeanetta...
Florida StatePosted by
Tom Stevenson

Residents of Florida County Told To Wear Masks Again

Just when you thought the pandemic might be coming to a close, the Delta variant has made its way to the States and started to cause trouble. While things aren't as bad as they were at the start of the year, the vaccination rollout has helped, there's the potential for things to get worse before they get better.
Salt Lake City, UTupr.org

Where This Week's Smoke Is Coming From

Utah is one of six states experiencing smoky skies this week as dozens of wildfires burn across the Western United states, including Oregon and California. According to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City the main “culprits” of the smoke are the Bootleg Fire in Oregon and Beckwourth Complex fires in northern California. Other fires in Idaho may also be contributing to the smoke. Carbon, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah, Weber and Box Elder counties air quality were classified "unhealthy for sensitive groups" by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality Monday morning and will remain classified that way through Wednesday.
Florida Stateupr.org

Utah Team Continues Recovery Efforts In Florida Condo Collapse

Two members of a Utah disaster team remain in Florida assisting recovery efforts at the site of a condominium collapse that has so far claimed the lives of 94 people. Over the weekend, Utah Task Force 1 shared photos of team members Wade Russel and Mike Ulibarri among the rubble of the Champlain Towers South. The Utah crew is one of 28 teams around the country that specializes in helping areas where disaster strikes.

