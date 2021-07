Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel and Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton:. We are pleased to announce that Alisa Tang is joining Metro as our breaking news editor. Alisa comes to us from the Hub, where she is weekend homepage editor. She has shown tremendous news judgment and a deep understanding of how The Post operates when working with reporters and editors across the newsroom, often flagging breaking news opportunities and coverage gaps and putting in motion reporting that has allowed us to beat the competition.