CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Texas rock band Khruangbin will bring its North American tour to the Agora for a show on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Nick Hakim will open. The tour follows the band’s acclaimed 2020 album “Mordechai,” along with a new rework titled “Mordechai Remixes” set to release on Aug. 6. The new album will feature remixes by artists like Quantic, Kadhja Bonet, Natasha Diggs and more.