Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Undergoes Makeover After Weight Loss Surgery Transformation

By Samantha Benitz
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwHES_0aeKMTqY00
TLC; Inset: Mega

90 Day Fiancé fan-favorite Angela Deem paid a visit to Dr. Ben Talei to spruce up her look following her weight loss surgery and transformation.

The TLC personality stopped by Beverly Hills Center for Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, June 22, to plump up her pout and smooth out lines on her forehead. Angela, 55, opted to get Revanesse Lips, an FDA-approved hyaluronic acid filler which is said to give a youthful appearance and Xeomin injections to “get rid of wrinkles.”

Angela is enjoying her newfound confidence after shedding an impressive 90 pounds. In August 2020, she went under the knife to get liposuction, a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction, which she documented on season 6 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The Georgia resident, who first appeared on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, opened up about the months leading up to her surgery and why she felt it was time for a serious change.

“I noticed when I went to Nigeria last time, I was just putting on weight,” she told Us Weekly in March, recalling a past visit to husband Michael Ilesanmi. “Nobody can say, ‘No, you’re not,’ because I have big boobs. And my big boobs [have] always been something that covered up my weight, you know what I mean? But for me, I noticed, and I was telling Michael, I said, ‘I’m getting bigger or swollen.’ I mean, like, I think I gained 20, almost 25 pounds. And it just hit me all at once.”

Angela said she always wanted to “enhance” her look for Michael, 32, because of their 23-year age gap, but pointed out that “people need to know I felt like [I would have] died without the weight-loss surgery.” The pair got married in Lagos, Nigeria, on January 27, 2020.

“Michael wasn’t very supportive, you know, ’cause they don’t have surgeries over there I think,” she added. “Michael [doesn’t] see me as 55, like everybody else. Michael really sees me as his age. You know, that’s a good thing [about] it. But you need somebody, you know, your partner [to be] emotionally supportive.”

In the latest episode of HEA?, Angela opened up about their marital struggles due to being long-distance and not being on the same page about kids. The reality star confessed she had “done everything” to try and make their relationship work before telling a lawyer she wants to file for divorce in a teaser for the Sunday, June 27, episode. Fans will have to wait and see how it plays out.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see photos of Angela’s latest transformation!

Comments / 0

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

26
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Fiance#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
FDA
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Weight Lossblackchronicle.com

Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Shows Off Weight Loss Transformation

Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai Smith is growing into a beautiful young lady and we absolutely love to see it! Not only is she gorgeous like her Grammy award-winning mama, but she also knows her way around fashion and is transforming into a little fashionista, often catching our eye on Instagram with her killer sense of style. Now, she’s catching our eye for another reason… and we must say that and she looks stunning!
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Catches Heat From Fans After Latest Episode

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Man Up Or Shut Up." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem has been in the news a lot recently, thanks in part to her dramatic weight loss. But now that the newness of that change has started to fade, some fans have clearly shifted back to targeting her oft-criticized treatment of Nigerian husband Michael Ilesanmi. This was especially the case after the latest episode, in which the two once again battled over about his treatment of Deem following her surgery.
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

Usman Umar: Angela Deem is the Biggest Scammer on 90 Day Fiance!

90 Day Fiance fans have been distrubed by Angela Deem's cruel treatment of Michael Ilesanmi for years. These viewers felt a glimmer of hope after Angela demanded a divorce during one of her many fits of rage. But Angela's longtime foe Usman Umar says that this divorce isn't just a...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

My Doctor Suggested Weight Loss Surgery

Good luck on your journey. You sound like a "serial starter" to me. No offense. But something in you, whether it's mental or self-sabotage, seems to get in your way when you succeed. You have succeeded before, to a certain extent. I hope you finally get over the hump this time.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

NeNe Leakes Reveals Gregg's Colon Cancer Has Returned, 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Alum Says Husband Is In Hospital After Undergoing Another Surgery

Gregg Leakes' colon cancer has returned, confirmed his wife, NeNe Leakes. The former star of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta unexpectedly shared the "difficult" news on Monday, revealing Gregg was currently in the hospital after undergoing another surgery. Article continues below advertisement. "Gregg is so-so. He's in the hospital....

Comments / 0

Community Policy