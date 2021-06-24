Cancel
Worst places to park your car revealed as league table shows theft hotspots

Birmingham West is the UK hotspot for car thieves, with 4x4s the most-stolen vehicles (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The worst place to park your car is Birmingham, as crime figures show the region is the UK hotspot for vehicle theft.

Thieves stole 3,105 vehicles in Birmingham West in the past two years, according to price comparison website CompareTheMarket.

Liverpool was in second place, with 2,338 stolen cars in the period, then Sheffield close behind with 2,322.

Birmingham East was next (2,041), then Doncaster (1,535, according to Freedom of Information requests put in by the price comparison website.

Across the UK there were 61,743 vehicles pinched over the last two years.

Around 93% of all stolen cars in 2020 were taken without keys, the figures show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CpHm_0aeKLj3V00
More than 90% of cars stolen in 2020 were keyless (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Keyless cars are unlocked when it senses the key fob is nearby, and which start when the driver presses a button. These are proving easy to steal.

Criminals use special devices to trick the car into thinking the key is present. They then plug another device into the car's on-board diagnostic port to turn off the alarm and immobiliser, then drive off.

However, theft rates fell by nearly 15% in 2020 (28,454) because lockdowns meant more of us were home and able to keep an eye on our cars.

In 2019 there were 33,289 cars taken illegally.

The most-stolen vehicles were 4x4s. These include the Range Rover and Land Rover, especially the Range Rover Sport and Autobiography. The Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Evoque follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4TWo_0aeKLj3V00
Car thefts fell in 2020 due to lockdowns (Image: Getty Images)

CompareTheMarket head of motor insurance Dan Hutson said: "There are measures you can put in place to help reduce the chance of your car being stolen, but nothing can keep your vehicle 100% secure."

CompareTheMarket got the figures from 26 of the UK's 48 police forces.

How to help stop your car being stolen

1. Always keep it locked

Lock your car whenever you aren't in it.

2. Never leave valuables in the car

Not every thief will want to steal your car – they might be tempted by what’s inside, such as an expensive laptop or phone.

Either take valuables with you or lock them out of sight in the glove box or boot.

3. Keep your keyless fob safe

Store it away from doors, windows and exterior walls, to help stop thieves locking on to it and cloning it. The wireless feature on some fob can be turned off.

4. Park in a space that’s in clear view

When you leave your car in a car park, try to pick a space that’s in full public view and is well-lit or near CCTV cameras.

5. Consider a car alarm, tracking device or physical immobiliser

If your car hasn’t already been fitted with an alarm, then get one sorted – it could stop a thief from even considering your vehicle.

And while a tracking device won’t stop your car from being stolen, it should make it easier for the police to track it down and return it to you.

