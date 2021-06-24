Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Summer kicks off with exciting back-to-back race weekends at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is going to be a busy and fun place to be over the next two weekends as Ohio is fully open again. Back-to-back race events start with the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio this weekend (June 25-27), then Ohio’s largest annual motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 Presented by the HPD Ridgeline, follows on July 2-4. Tickets for both events are available now at midohio.com.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Race Track#Honda Ridgeline#Speedtour#Indycar#Ntt Indycar Series#Zambelli Fireworks#The Hpd Ridgeline Weekend#Weekend General Admission#Midohio Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Racing News

Racing drivers fight, smash helmet at Mid-Ohio (Video)

WWE meets Auto Racing: Bo LeMastus vs Bill Hynes at Mid-Ohio. The Stadium Super Trucks are sharing the Indycar stage at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend in Lexington, Ohio. Bo LeMastus started from the pole but his race went sideways and shitty in a hurry. Watch the Stadium...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: New manufacturer closer than we think?

NASCAR has shown that they planning for the future in all aspects of the sport, and it seems that they are not slowing down. The 2021 NASCAR season has seen quite a bit of change throughout the sport, not only in all three national series from a competition standpoint but in terms of the business aspect as a whole. The Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series have all seen new schedules with new tracks in new cities.
Brentwood, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Firecracker races kick off Fourth of July weekend in Brentwood

Andrews Cadillac and the Maryland Farms YMCA in Brentwood hosted the 22nd annual Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K/10K and Luken Kids Fun Run 1K Saturday, giving local runners and their families an opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with a workout. The Firecracker races were open to all runners,...
MotorsportsTop Speed

Kick Off Your July 4th Celebration By Watching American Muscle Cars Drag Race

Is there honestly anything better than old American cars drag racing?. The Fourth of July is upon us, and since the world still hasn’t returned completely back to normal, we know you’re busier on your phone than usual. With that in mind, why not spend a few minutes watching a handful of American muscle cars throwdown on the dragstrip? There’s three minutes of high-quality footage here, but can you name all of the cars in the video? Give it a watch and let us know what you see in the comments section below!
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Turn 3 Motorsport Goes to Mid-Ohio for Next Round of Racing

Turn 3 Motorsport will go to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend for the next round of racing in the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. The 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course will host two races for the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and three races for the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, making a considerable amount of points available to series competitors.
Motorsportsracer.com

VeeKay back in action for Mid-Ohio

Rinus VeeKay will return to the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy this weekend for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The Dutchman was forced to miss the most recent round at Road America after a cycling crash left the rising star with a broken collarbone. “First, I need to...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

US Team Wins First Race of Formula E NYC E-Prix

BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Maximilian Guenther secured his first win of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season with a magnificent last three-lap overtake at the 2021 ABB New York City E-Prix Round 10 to become the ninth winner from ten races this season. The race win in Brooklyn...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Monza ELMS: Panis Racing beats United Autosports for maiden win

The first part of the race was an all-out battle between championship contenders G-Drive Racing, Team WRT and United Autosports with reigning champion Phil Hanson in the sole United car - after a positive COVID-19 test for Job van Uitert forced the withdrawal of the sister #32 machine - taking the lead from the pole-sitting #26 G-Drive car driven by Roman Rusinov just before the first pitstops.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

BYRD: A Jarring Weekend At Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio – One word describes last weekend: jarring!. I made my USF2000 debut at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and I learned that I was woefully unprepared to drive a USF2000 car. Not in terms of car control or prior car experience, but in terms of physicality. The USF2000...
Syracuse, INinkfreenews.com

Flotilla Road Race Kicks Off Fourth Of July

SYRACUSE — The annual Flotilla Road Race kicked off at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 4, from the Syracuse Community Center. Participants were able to choose from a 3.3-mile run, an 8-mile run or a 3.3-mile walk. This is the 44th annual road race. In the 3.3-mile run, the overall male...
Motorsports1075thefan.com

Curt and Kevin Look Back on Mid-Ohio and More!

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin and Curt open the show by breaking down this past weekend at Mid-Ohio, and where IndyCar stands right now. They break down the fuel strategy of the race this weekend, and who was effected most. The two agree with each other that the race this weekend was more entertaining than previous years at Mid-Ohio. Kevin talks about the performance of Marcus Ericsson and the results starting to show his great performances. The two discuss how the championship may come down to four drivers. Kevin delivers the big news of the week. Chip Ganassi is selling his NASCAR operation. Ganassi is going to turn his focus to his other teams where he has a lot of success. They discuss what the next move for those on the Ganassi team will be. Curt and Kevin discuss a new car design without the rear wing. The two break down the difficulty of driving differently built cars. Finally, they discuss Formula 1 and the rules on shoving during passing.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Scott Bogucki Wins The NAPA Of Bozeman Grizzly Nationals

Battling a fueling issue for the better part of a month, Saturday saw things finally flowing for Australia’s Scott Bogucki, with his third victory of the season coming at Gallatin Speedway’s NAPA of Bozeman Grizzly Nationals with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Speedway Digest

RCR Post Race Report - Atlanta 250

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Team Battle Through Challenging Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “We really had to fight hard for every spot today with the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Camaro. We tried a lot of different lines today, but I couldn’t get through the corners like I really wanted to. It was almost like the car was numb entering the corners, so I couldn’t run the bottom lane well, which is always really important at Atlanta. My team worked really hard today on making adjustments that would help, but it was just a tough day and we never really caught a break. We saved a set of tires longer than pretty much anyone else in the field, and that paid off when the caution came out with 11 laps to go. Unfortunately, we never really got a long enough green flag run after that during those final laps with the multiple cautions that came out to really put the tires to good use. You'll have these days at the track, but our team will come out stronger on the other side. We’ll regroup together and see where we can continue to improve as we prepare for New Hampshire next week.”
Indianapolis, INracer.com

Ferrari Racing Days sweeps into Indianapolis

Ferrari’s annual racing celebration, Ferrari Racing Days, will make its way into Indianapolis Motor Speedway July 16-18 with an incredible array of over 100 racing Ferraris, including over 60 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars, twenty XX Program cars, 10 highly rare Ferrari Monza SP1s and SP2s, and for the first time since the end of the US Grand Prix at the Indianapolis circuit, historic Ferrari Formula 1 cars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy