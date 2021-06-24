A resurgence ahead for Kentucky, Duke and Indiana? Five teams poised to bounce back in 2021-22

The recruitment of Zion Cruz has been an exciting, and at times mysterious, one. He’s undoubtedly one of the best guards in the Class of ’22. He’s a gritty, creative guard, who thrives in the clutch. He’s the next iteration of the long and storied lineage of New York City floor generals. The Jersey City gyms where Cruz has dominated are just a few miles from the Manhattan blacktops. But Cruz has been extremely tight-lipped about his decision, and it has always seemed as though Cruz wanted to leave the northeast.