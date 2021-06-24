Cancel
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz will soon be home to a new national monument

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 19 days ago

The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday that a new monument will be open to the public as soon as next summer at Cotoni-Coast Dairies in Santa Cruz County.

www.audacy.com

