Food Safety

Proposed Updates to Kansas Food Code

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging program will host an online public forum on Monday, July 12, at 3:00 p.m. to share proposed updates to the Kansas Food Code. The Kansas Food Code establishes food safety regulations that govern food establishments. Amendments to the Kansas Food Code...

