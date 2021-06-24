Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Manayunk Bridge Connecting Lower Merion to Philly Expected to Get Lighting Installed Later This Year

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 19 days ago

Image via the Philly Voice, Jon Tuleya.

Manayunk Bridge is on track to have lighting installed later this year, providing 24/7 access for pedestrians and cyclists to the trail that connects Philadelphia and Lower Merion, writes Michael Tanenbaum for the Philly Voice.

According to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, the timeline for this project seems to be set over the following months and is expected to be finished before the end of the year.

Click here to continue reading.

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

