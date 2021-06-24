Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, NC

A look at high-profile cases over killings by US police

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Friday in George Floyd's death. A teenage bystander filmed Chauvin pinning Floyd to the street for about 9 1/2 minutes on Memorial Day 2020 as Floyd's “I can't breathe” cries faded to silence. A jury needed only parts of two days in April to return guilty verdicts on murder and manslaughter charges after three weeks of testimony.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Minneapolis, NC
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Cleveland, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Minneapolis Police#Baltimore Police#Cleveland Police#The Justice Department#Freddie Gray Freddie Gray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
High Point, NCPosted by
WRAL News

North Carolina man, girlfriend accused in son's death

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina man and his girlfriend have been charged in the fatal beating of their 6-year-old son, police said Tuesday. High Point police said in a news release that personnel at a local hospital summoned officers after a man brought the child's body in on Sunday. Detectives determined the death should be treated as a homicide, the news release said.
Wake County, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Car found in pond in northern Wake County

Raleigh, N.C. — A car was spotted in a pond Tuesday morning in northern Wake County. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Victory Church Road and Norwood Road before 9 a.m. Multiple law enforcement were at the scene. It was unclear if anyone was in the car. Limited information...

Comments / 0

Community Policy