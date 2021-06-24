The Flash vet Christian Magby to co-star with Demi Lovato on Hungry
He'll play the leader and creator of a food-issues support group that Lovato attends in her NBC comedy pilot.www.primetimer.com
He'll play the leader and creator of a food-issues support group that Lovato attends in her NBC comedy pilot.www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0