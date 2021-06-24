The Flash vet Christian Magby to co-star with Demi Lovato on Hungry

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus recently stepped out for a fun-filled outing at the Space Jam: A New Legacy party at Six Flags' Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif. The musicians, who collaborated on the hit song "Easy" earlier this year, were photographed holding hands at the theme park on Tuesday, June 29. During their out and about, the dynamic duo kept things low-key and casual. Demi, who came out as non-binary in May and uses they/them pronouns, wore a bright pink T-shirt and tie-dye sweatpants. The 28-year-old pop star paired their colorful look with white sneakers, a vibrant yellow fanny pack and a black beanie. As for Noah? The 21-year-old singer opted for...