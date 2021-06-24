Lisa Kudrow looks back at auditioning for Friends after she was fired from Frasier
Kudrow originally played Roz Doyle on Frasier before getting fired three days into filming the pilot. As she recalled to Howard Stern on Wednesday, Fraiser and Friends both involved iconic director James Burrows. According to Just Jared, Kudrow revealed that out of her Friends co-stars, she was “the only one of the six of us who had to go in and audition for Jimmy. I had one extra audition just for James Burrows. I did it and he went, ‘No notes.’ I left going, ‘That either means she’s beyond help and helpless, just like I always knew,’ or ‘Yeah, it’s perfect. I have no notes.'"www.primetimer.com
