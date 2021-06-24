Florida jobless claims below 7,000 last week
Starting Saturday, the state will stop providing $300 a week in federal unemployment assistance to jobless Floridians on top of the maximum $275 a week provided by the state.www.bizjournals.com
Starting Saturday, the state will stop providing $300 a week in federal unemployment assistance to jobless Floridians on top of the maximum $275 a week provided by the state.www.bizjournals.com
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay
Comments / 0