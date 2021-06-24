Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida jobless claims below 7,000 last week

By The News Service of Florida
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starting Saturday, the state will stop providing $300 a week in federal unemployment assistance to jobless Floridians on top of the maximum $275 a week provided by the state.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#State Of Florida#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

CBRE adds retail brokerage veteran to Tampa roster

The move comes months after another pair of brokers joined CBRE from the same brokerage. The Tampa Bay Business Journal and Bank OZK are proud to present Best Real Estate Deals, an awards program recognizing Tampa Bay’s most prominent real estate deals and developments closed over the past year that will transform the local economic landscape for decades to come.
EconomyPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Largest Employers in Tampa Bay

Information was obtained from firm representatives, company filings and government budget reports. Estimates were used when exact employee counts were not available. Employment figures may not be representative of temporary reductions in staffing due to the Covid-19 shutdowns. Total number of employees serves as a tiebreaker. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Local includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Largest Employers in Lakeland

Information was obtained from firm representatives, company filings, the Lakeland Economic Development Corporation and government budget reports. Estimates were used when exact employee counts were not available. Employment figures may not be representative of temporary reductions in staffing due to the Covid-19 shutdowns. Total number of employees serves as a tiebreaker. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Largest Professional Employer Organizations in Tampa Bay

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Local includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy