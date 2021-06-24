Region 14 school board moves to terminate superintendent over controversial COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Ledyard, Ct. - 03/08/2021 - Syringes prepped with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rest on a table at Foxwoods Resort and Casino where Hartford Healthcare has opened a mega-vaccine site. Officials expect to vaccinate 800-1000 people per day at the clinic. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko

The Region 14 Board of Education has notified suspended Superintendent Joseph Olzacki that it has rescinded his three-year contract extension set to begin July 1 and that it is beginning termination proceedings.

Olzacki, who has 18 months remaining on his current contract, has been on paid leave since February after teachers in the district, which includes Bethlehem and Woodbury, complained that Olzacki had placed, volunteers, school board members and their spouses ahead of teachers for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The controversy unfolded in the early days of the vaccine rollout, when doses were scarce. Miscommunication between the state and local districts led to hundreds of teachers being allowed to sign up before they were technically eligible.

Region 14 central office personnel, working with the Pomperaug Health District, planned to hold a series of six vaccine sessions over three weeks to inoculate all those in the district who interact with students, including central office personnel, cafeteria workers, board members and spouses who volunteer in the district.

But that plan ended as the state moved to close the loophole. Instead of reaching hundreds of teachers and employees, less than 60 doses were available. When school board members and their spouses were reportedly vaccinated ahead of teachers at one of the clinics that was held in late January, the Nonnawaug Teachers Association cried foul.

In the aftermath, the school board placed Olzacki on paid administrative leave and ordered an independent investigation. Mark Harutunian, the district’s COVID-19 officer, was fired.

The basis for the investigation, according to school officials, was to determine if Olzacki and Harutunian had acted improperly by making the clinic open to all school district employees and volunteers, rather than prioritizing teachers.

Olzacki and Harutunian have said that everyone in the district, including the union president, was aware that the vaccinations would be made available to everyone, from central office officials to bus drivers and spouses of school board members who volunteer in the district. And that the order would be determined by the health district, not the school district.

Documents obtained by The Courant appear to confirm their assertions.

Following complaints about teachers getting passed over made by union president Christopher York, Region 14 Board of Education Chairman George Bauer, reminded him in an email that teachers were made aware that all district employees, board members and volunteers would be eligible for the vaccine and that the school board had no say in who received the vaccine first, due to confidentiality requirements.

“You were made aware of all the categories of district personnel and volunteers participating,” Bauer said in the email.

He also defended the plan to vaccinate all those in the district.

“If you are taking exception to BOE members, staff and volunteers who spend countless hours in the district in receiving the vaccine, I find that concerning,” Bauer wrote.

Bauer said that the Pomperaug Health District was provided a full list of expected recipients for vaccinations by Harutunian and that they determined who would get a shot and when. According to Harutunian, the plan was to spread out the different job categories within the district to avoid any one segment being sidelined by potential side effects.

Bauer and York have not respond to requests for comment regarding the emails.

Olzacki’s attorney Lee Gold said Thursday that Olzacki has always acted professionally and received exemplary reviews from the school board.

Gold said the school board is behaving arbitrarily and some of its members are attempting to tarnish his reputation in the community by raising questions about his personal life.

“In this day and age, targeting individuals in their personal life and choices is uncalled for,” Gold said.

Steven Goode can be reached at sgoode@courant.com .