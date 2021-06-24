Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

‘I’m not going to sugar coat it. His file is so big, no one will even look at it anymore.’ He was pencil thin, eyes sunken so deep. He was ours.’: Couple adopts 16-year-old runaway, ‘His story didn’t end how the world told him it would’

By Love What Matters
Posted by 
InspireMore
InspireMore
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We are no strangers to the ‘road less traveled’ lifestyle. Quite frankly, we live with a, ‘been there, done that’ attitude, since becoming parents to a 16-year-old son at the ages of 25 and 27. We had spent a year and a half getting to know the boy that made us mom and dad before we got the call that our son was going to be a big brother. We welcomed our second son, an incredible 14-year-old with a smile that can melt the coldest heart. Our lives were starting to make more sense. The pieces were coming together. We had spent 4 months bonding as a family and were a week and a half away from celebrating our first Christmas as a family of four. The personalized ornament with our names across reindeer was already on our tree and our bags were packed in the car for a quick pre-Christmas getaway.

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 2

InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Facetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
KidsPosted by
InspireMore

‘We nearly lost him today. I pulled off wrappers. I gave it to him.’: Mom feels guilt for giving son Popsicle that ignited peanut allergy, ‘We’re just trying to keep our kid alive’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I’m sitting here beside my two-year old’s hospital gurney. He looks so tiny curled up sleeping in a bed that was meant to hold an adult. I can feel the sheets without even touching them, every sound and texture of this room is burned forever into my memory, because we’ve been here before. We nearly lost him today.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘They asked us to sit down. These strong, selfless parents asked us if we’d adopt their precious baby.’: Family adopts baby girl while pregnant with a baby girl of their own

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The last year and a half have been a whirlwind of emotions for our family. After struggling for years to get pregnant with our last child to complete our family, the doctor told us that our last round of medicine had not worked. Feeling defeat and unsure of what came next, we felt lost. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2016, we decided we were not going to do another round of medicine and we would just be content with the two beautiful daughters God had already blessed us with. Well the very next week, I took a test to be safe, and lo and behold it came back positive. To say we were shocked was an understatement! After a few early ultrasounds and some blood work, we were glad to know our sweet baby was growing and thriving!
HomelessPosted by
InspireMore

‘We have a 3-year-old boy. His mother is homeless. No one will take him.’ Our jaws fell open. ‘We’ll be at your house in 30 minutes!’: Couple adopt 4 children from foster care, co-parent with birth mom

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband and I were high school sweethearts that met at the grocery store where we both worked. After 10 months of working together, we started dating. We knew right away we would get married one day and, though there were a few bumps in the road, after dating for almost seven years, we got married! We were ready to take on all that life would have for us in our careers and family life.
Petslovemeow.com

Cat Kept Her Unborn Kittens from the Cold Until Help Arrived, Now Has Her Dream Come True

A cat kept her unborn kittens from harsh weather until help arrived. Months later, she finally had her dream come true. Early this year, a tortoiseshell cat was spotted on the side of the road by a Good Samaritan (from Indiana) who was driving by the area. The stray was covered in ice and snow and curled up into a ball, desperately trying to stay warm.
KidsPosted by
Upworthy

Dad leaves a scathing letter to neighbor who had HOA force him to tear down his kids' treehouse

The pandemic forced parents to find innovative ways to keep their kids busy. One father decided to build a treehouse in the backyard for his sons to play in and have some time outdoors for a change. But his thoughtful gesture was brought to a devastating end when an anonymous passerby was unhappy with the treehouse. That person filed a complaint with the Homeowners Association (HOA) to make sure it was removed. The father, only recognized as Dave, had to comply. He took the treehouse down as instructed but not before he decided to leave a scathing letter to the anonymous killjoy who would inevitably walk past his house again.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I just want you to know, we are the family who adopted your son.’ Adopted boy surprised with biological mom, now part of beautiful open adoption

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “After 7.5 years of infertility and pregnancy losses, my husband and I wanted nothing more than to be parents. We explored the different options of adoption, and we felt like adoption from foster care was the perfect path for us. There are over 100,000 children in our foster care system who are freed for adoption and waiting for a forever family.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Grieving mother, 30, is ordered by cemetery bosses to make her baby's grave smaller before workmen do it because it is too close to another plot

A grieving mother-of-three has been ordered to shorten her baby's grave because it is too close to another plot. Becky Taylor, 30, was told workmen would tamper with her daughter Phoenix Lola Jackson's memorial plot if she did not make it smaller herself. Orbitas Bereavement Services told her the baby's...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Sends Little Son to an Orphanage Because She Has a New Family, Karma Hits Her Back – Subscriber Story

After the woman found a new husband and started a family with him, she decided to give her son from the first marriage to an orphanage. After a while, karma reached her. Alex and Seth have been married for five years. While Seth served as a licensed State Attorney, Alex was an all-around housewife. Their family soon welcomed their first child, Thomas.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Adopted' woman, 56, reveals horror at learning her parents illegally BOUGHT her from a Georgia baby trafficker - after spending 13 years searching for answers about her birth mom

A woman who was searching for her biological parents has recounted how she discovered she was taken from her birth mother and sold on the black market by a corrupt doctor. Jane Blasio, 56, from Akron, Ohio, was one of the hundreds of babies who were trafficked out the back door of Dr. Thomas J. Hicks's small-town clinic in McCaysville, Georgia, from the 1940s through the 1960s.
KidsPosted by
Upworthy

Little girl has the sweetest, saddest reaction after finding out she can't marry her dad

Most little girls share an extra special bond with their dads growing up. As the most important man in their lives for as long as they can remember, their fathers become superheroes and Prince Charmings in their eyes. Many even harbor innocent dreams of marrying their dad someday and are often heartbroken when they find out it isn't possible. However, I doubt there's been anyone who's taken this news harder than young Bella Atkinson from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The young girl made netizens go "awww..." last year when her mom shared a video of how devastated Bella was upon learning that her dad was already taken.

Comments / 2

Community Policy