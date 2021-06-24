Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Small Axe among the final batch of 2021 Peabody Award winners

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steve McQueen’s anthology series, 20/20's Breonna Taylor investigation, Disney Channel’s The Owl House and Apple TV+’s Stillwater were among Thursday's Peabody winners.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody Award#Small Axe#Owl#Disney Channel#The Owl House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

2021 Prometheus Awards Winners

The Libertarian Futurist Society (LFS) has announced the winner for the Prometheus Award in the Best Novel category, honoring pro-freedom works published in 2020. WINNER: The War Whisperer, Book 5: The Hook, Barry B. Longyear (Enchanteds) Who Can Own the Stars?, Mackey Chandler (self-published) Storm Between the Stars, Karl K....
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Paramount+'s The Fairly OddParents revival will be a mix of live-action and animation

"Yes, the Fairly OddParents show is a hybrid so that the fairies are animated and all the humans are live actors. You can’t do it a hundred times but that’s it for right now," says Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins. Robbins says he hopes the revival, which was revealed earlier this year and which is currently in production in Los Angeles featuring some of the original cast members, will also revive interest in the show’s library on the platform.
Video GamesPosted by
Deadline

Peabody Awards Expand Scope To Include Gaming, Digital And Immersive Categories

The Peabody Awards on Tuesday said it is expanding its list of categories to recognize achievements in storytelling across interactive, immersive and new-media formats. The new categories will grow the awards’ scope to encompass gaming, interactive journalism, virtual reality, augmented reality, social video, interactive documentary, transmedia storytelling and more, according to organizers of the Peabodys, which are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia.
Moviesarcamax.com

Rowan Atkinson and Kate Beckinsale among winners at National Film Awards UK

Rowan Atkinson, Kate Beckinsale and Ricky Gervais were among the winners at the National Film Awards UK. The ceremony was held at the Porchester Hall in London on Thursday (07.01.21) to celebrate the efforts of those in the motion picture industry, with Rowan honoured with the Global Contribution to Motion Picture and Lifetime Achievement Award for his legendary career on screen.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

2021 Wellman Award Winner

The North Carolina Speculative Fiction Foundation (NCSFF) has announced the winner for the 2021 Manly Wade Wellman Award. The award recognizes “outstanding achievement in science fiction and fantasy novels written by North Carolina authors.”. WINNER: Queen of None, Natania Barron (Vernacular) Sword of the Seven Sins, Emily Colin (Blue Crow)
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Emmy nominations are broken: TV Academy isn't equipped to showcase the best of TV as we watch it now

This year's chaotic Emmy nominations should be a wake-up call, says Judy Berman. "From COVID to the streaming wars, the medium that we call television has changed rapidly—perhaps more rapidly than ever before—in the 13 months since the 2021 Emmys eligibility window opened," says Berman. "The way we watch now bears little resemblance to the way we watched less than a decade ago, when the phrase 'Netflix Original' would’ve sounded like a contradiction in terms. Professional organizations are sluggish things; we can’t expect them to move at the pace of the zeitgeist. But they can, and do, evolve to address the shifting realities of their industry." Berman adds: "For once, the main problem is not a pool of nominees who are #SoWhite or #SoMale. It’s that the very categories the Television Academy divides them into, and particularly the ones it chooses to highlight in the nominations announcement and subsequent Emmy telecast, are increasingly ill-equipped to showcase the best of TV as we watch it now. For one thing, the distinction between comedy, drama and the once-obscure, now supremely competitive limited series category has become arbitrary at best and purely political at worst. Look at this year’s nominees. Can anyone explain what makes Amazon’s superhero satire The Boys a drama but HBO Max’s darkly funny murder mystery The Flight Attendant a comedy? Could HBO possibly have canceled Lovecraft Country, whose Season 1 finale felt pretty final, in order to enter it in the less-crowded drama-series category, as some have suggested? (Cancel culture strikes again, am I right?) Also: did Steve McQueen’s excellent Small Axe—five individually titled, feature-length works set in London’s West Indian community between the 1960s and the 1980s—not meet the Academy’s definition of a limited series, or was it simply deemed inferior to Marvel’s prestige-lite WandaVision?" Berman points out that "no category is stranger or more dissonant with how America consumed entertainment during our pandemic year than Television Movie. Lifetime’s quickly forgotten Mahalia Jackson biopic, middling Amazon originals Sylvie’s Love and Uncle Frank, HBO dad-bait Oslo and Dolly Parton‘s Christmas on the Square, from Netflix, represent… what, exactly? A notoriously arcane set of category restrictions." Berman also notes that the Emmys isn't equipped to handle the emergence of docuseries and foreign-language TV shows. "I’m frustrated by the way the Emmys continue to bury their documentary categories, excluding them from all high-profile broadcasts," says Berman. "Could the Academy possibly not realize, at this point, that docuseries in particular are among the biggest draws on TV? Digging into the dozens of categories unceremoniously dumped on the Emmys website following the announcement, I was happy to see City So Real, Pretend It’s a City and Allen v. Farrow nominated as docuseries—but I don’t think it makes sense for them to share a category with a long-running, episodic anthology like fellow nominee American Masters. At least the rise of nonfiction TV has fared better at the Emmys than another major trend in American viewing, one that the Academy isn’t so much as touching: the influx of very good, very popular foreign-language television. Lupin, Call My Agent!, Veneno, Losing Alice, Kingdom, Beartown, Shtisel, Sky Rojo, The Investigation—none of these acclaimed shows were even submitted for consideration and many wouldn’t qualify anyway because they aren’t American co-productions. Anglophone imports have fared almost as poorly. Some of this stuff is bound show up among the nominees for the International Emmy Awards, which most people probably didn’t realize existed and not even I, a TV critic, have ever watched. What an unfortunate fate for series that Americans devour on various streaming platforms and premium cable networks, as the distinction between what we watch in our native language and what we consume in subtitled form keeps shrinking."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Robinson, who died today from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, joined the hit NBC sitcom in Season 2, playing court clerk and Vietnam vet Macintosh "Mac" Robinson for the rest of the series run. With his signature cardigans, Mac was considered the most "sober" character on Night Court. Robinson also appeared on numerous shows, recurring on Home Improvement, The Game, Hart of Dixie, This Is Us, Mom and, just last year, Love in the Time of Corona. He also played himself on the Night Court episode of 30 Rock.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

Emmy Nomination Snubs & Surprises: MJ Rodriguez, ‘The Boys’, ‘Small Axe’

The Television Academy giveth and the Television Academy taketh away. Even in a year with insanely wide-open races in the comedy and drama categories, the Television Academy raised eyebrows once again with the 2021 Emmy Awards. Granted, it could have been much, much worse. And sure, it doesn’t look great that almost the entire cast of “SNL” got nominated one way or another (we’re not really exaggerating), but there was some genuine joy among the rubble of nominations this morning.
MoviesMovieWeb

Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Went to Disney World for Character Research

Rachel Zegler, who was recently cast as Snow White for the upcoming Disney live-action remake, visited Disney World for what she called "character research." Zegler is a rising singer, actress, and established YouTuber who will also be debuting in her first landmark role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story in December.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Loki Variants Receive Well-Deserved Character Profile Key Art Honor

Based on how the streaming number have been looking, there are a whole lot of people counting the hours down until the series/season finale of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. But even as they're looking towards the future, viewers still can't stop talking about the variants they were formally introduced to in the penultimate episode "Journey into Mystery"- some to help and some? Not so much. And it's these variants who are receiving today's character profile key art high honor: President Loki (Hiddleston), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), and the two biggest standouts: Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) and Alligator Loki.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Starz renews Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 2 ahead of its Season 1 premiere

The Power prequel series has been given a second season six days before its premiere next Sunday. “One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in statement. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Cedric the Entertainer will host the Primetime Emmys on CBS with a limited audience

CBS has tapped the star of its comedy The Neighborhood to host the 73rd Primetime Emmys live on Sept. 19 from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. Due to the ongoing pandemic, CBS says the ceremony will feature “a limited audience of nominees and their guests." Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will return as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton will serve as director of the telecast for the second year in a row after last year's well-received pandemic Emmys. Hudlin made history as the first-ever Black producer of the Emmy telecast in 2020. Cedric the Entertainer's The Neighborhood will have its Season 4 premiere the night after the Emmys. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer, who's hosting the Emmys for the first time, said in a statement. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.” The 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations are scheduled to be announced Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Vanessa Bayer's home shopping network comedy I Love This for You picked up to series at Showtime

Inspired by Bayer's past overcoming childhood leukemia, I Love This for You stars Bayer as the aspiring host of a home shopping channel. “Working to shed her life-long label as ‘that cancer girl,’ she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life, and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol — network star Jackie Stilton (fellow SNL veteran Molly Shannon, pictured right) — all against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace run by an unstable billionaire, where people play dirty to succeed," per the official description.

Comments / 0

Community Policy