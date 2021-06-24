Willimantic meth lab fire started when man dozed off while making methamphetamine, police say. He now faces charges.

A fire that triggered an evacuation and a haz-mat response at a Willimantic apartment complex this week started when a 23-year-old fell asleep while cooking methamphetamine in his bathroom, police said Thursday.

Ali Hameed Alyodawi, 23, of 560 Main St., Apt. 613, was arrested after he was discharged from Windham Hospital following the Monday incident, they said. He was charged with operation of a drug factory, first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance and was released on a promise to appear in Superior Court in Danielson on Aug. 18.

Alyodawi was taken to the hospital as a precaution after the fire, as were a few police officers, one of whom experienced problems breathing after the fire, Lt. Charles Miller said. All turned out to be OK.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant, and the chemicals used to make it are highly explosive. Even when a meth lab is shut down and equipment and chemicals are removed, the property may remain contaminated. Meth labs are more common out West than in the East.

“It’s a rare thing,” Miller said.

The fire started late Monday morning when police say Alyodawi dozed off while cooking meth in his shower. The small meth lab started burning, activating bathroom water sprinklers, Miller said.

The fire also set off alarms, bringing police and firefighters to the large apartment building on the Willimantic River.

When Miller walked into Alyodawi’s apartment with other officers, the fire was out. Miller said he instantly recognized from his training that the Sudafed and cold packs were “two pretty big giveaways that it’s a meth lab,” he said. It was the first time Miller saw a meth lab in his 14-year career.

His first thought was, “Get everybody out,” Miller said. “We know it’s very poisonous and very explosive. That’s why I backed everybody out.” Any residents who were still in their apartments were told to leave.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the state Department of Environmental Protection were called to the scene and later confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine, he said.

First responders had to be decontaminated when they left the apartment, Miller said, which consisted of having their skin wiped down to make sure there were no lingering chemicals.

Residents were allowed to return to their apartments early in the evening, with the exception of Alyodawi and the people who lived in the apartment downstairs from him, he said.

