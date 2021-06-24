James Corden: Prince Harry reached out to me for Late Late Show appearance
Corden and Prince Harry's "An Afternoon With Prince Harry & James Corden" has surpassed 25 million views on YouTube since its release in February. Corden, who attended Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, said the prince had always offered to "do something" for The Late Late Show. And amid the pandemic, Harry reached out. "He said, 'We're coming out of lockdown, I'm in L.A., do you think we should plan something fun to almost cheer everybody up in a way," Corden recalled at a virtual Emmy For Your Consideration interview with RuPaul. ALSO: Tom Brady and Corden sing Hamilton during a two-hour golf outing.
