Testimony: Photos ruined father-son bond before boy's death

A Colorado father accused of killing his 13-year-old son after the boy discovered compromising photos was spotted visiting the burial site two months before authorities found the teen’s remains there, according to witness testimony. The testimony came Tuesday, in the second week of the murder trial of Mark Redwine, 59. Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan Redwine during a court-ordered visit in 2012, after the boy reportedly stumbled upon disturbing photos of his dad dressed in women’s underwear and eating feces from a diaper. The teen vanished from his father’s home in Vallecito that November, and his remains were found in an isolated, mountainous area in June 2013. Michael Hall, Dylan’s stepfather, took the stand Tuesday and testified that he’d seen Redwine in a pickup truck in April 2013 leaving the area of Middle Mountain Road where Dylan was later found, The Denver Post reports. Hall noted that search teams were looking for Dylan in a completely different area that day, since the spot on Middle Mountain Road was inaccessible until the warmer months. According to Hall, Redwine fled when he was spotted. Investigators later found the teen’s bones in that area, along with parts of a T-shirt, shoes and socks.