BMW Makes A Bold Move To Combat Chip Shortage
BMW's electrification plans are gaining significant traction. Earlier this month, BMW unveiled the American version of i4, which will rival the Tesla Model S, as well as the iX flagship electric SUV. The Bavarian automaker has also been caught testing electric versions of the 3 Series and has begun testing a hydrogen-powered X5. Speaking with German newspaper Handelsblatt, BMW's board member in charge of production, Milan Nedeljkovic, confirmed that BMW wants to produce as many as three million cars per year by 2030.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0