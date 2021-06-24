BMW Makes A Bold Move To Combat Chip Shortage

Despite having excellent sales so far this year, Mitsubishi has a long-term problem and its US dealerships are rightly concerned. A few weeks ago, we reported that company shareholders are strongly in favor of a new Lancer EVO, or at least something with serious performance capabilities. The last we heard from Mitsubishi was that a reborn EVO is not happening but a high-performing electrified off-roader isn't being ruled out. But there's another more pressing problem dealers want solved: an aging lineup.