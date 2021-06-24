10 non-major region cards revealed for Legends of Runeterra’s Rise of the Underworld expansion
The reveal season for Legends of Runeterra: Rise of the Underworld continued today by showing off the non-featured regions in this expansion’s release cycle. Riot has teased 10 cards that will be added to the regions that aren’t Bilgewater, Shurima, and Piltover and Zaun: Field Promotion, Fabled Poro, Abominable Guardian, Defiant Dance, Starlit Epiphany, Heavens Aligned, Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin, Thorned Blade, Astral Fox, and The Twisted Treeline.dotesports.com
