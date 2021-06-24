10 non-major region cards revealed for Legends of Runeterra’s Rise of the Underworld expansion

I must admit I did a double take when I initially read the blurb sent over by Blizzard for Hearthstone's next expansion and saw 'Tradeable' cards among the bullet points. Had the maniacs finally gone and done it? As it turns out, they have not. These are not cards you can swap with other players—instead, Tradeable is a new keyword that lets you swap that card with a random one from your deck. So you're effectively trading with yourself. Forever alone, etc.