Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

10 non-major region cards revealed for Legends of Runeterra’s Rise of the Underworld expansion

By Dylan Ladd
dotesports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reveal season for Legends of Runeterra: Rise of the Underworld continued today by showing off the non-featured regions in this expansion’s release cycle. Riot has teased 10 cards that will be added to the regions that aren’t Bilgewater, Shurima, and Piltover and Zaun: Field Promotion, Fabled Poro, Abominable Guardian, Defiant Dance, Starlit Epiphany, Heavens Aligned, Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin, Thorned Blade, Astral Fox, and The Twisted Treeline.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Underworld#Bilgewater#Elite Tribal#Celestial#Noxus#Nexus#Field Promotion#Nightfall#Focus#Dragons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Finally Gets Graphical Options on PC

It literally took over a month to implement this. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection for the PC has been kind of a big mess ever since its release back on June 9th. Sure, you're getting three classic games for $39.99 (USD), but that's kind of where the positives ended. There was no way to adjust graphical settings such as game resolution, within the game itself. You had to edit a file outside of the game first and then launch it.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Data Miner Reveals an Unreleased Legend

A data miner for Apex Legends found several voice lines and logo animations for an unreleased champion through the game files that revealed a lot of what the character may be about. The user, HumanSAS, leaked the voice lines and a logo teaser via Twitter, on June 30, which suggested...
HobbiesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Villagers Shifting Seasons card game expansion

Building on the success of the first Villagers card game launched back in 2018, Dave Clarke and the team at Sinister Fish Games have returned to Kickstarter to launch the new expansion, Villagers Shifting Seasons. Shifting Seasons is an expansion that adds more of what you already like about Villagers together with a few new surprises say the team.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every Legendary card in Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

During today’s announcement stream, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the next set for the 2021 year for Hearthstone, United in Stormwind. Following the events of the first expansion of the year, Forged in the Barrens, United in Stormwind is bringing 135 with two new keywords, Tradeable and Questlines. Within those cards are...
HobbiesComicBook

Magic: The Gathering's D&D Expansion Has Card That Makes Players Roll a D20

In the least surprising news ever, Magic: The Gathering's upcoming Dungeons & Dragons inspired card set will include a card that has players roll a 20-sided dice. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast unveiled "Treasure Chest," an upcoming card from its upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" expansion. The new set is the first time that Magic: The Gathering has crossed over into a Dungeons & Dragons world and features numerous references to various D&D mechanics, monsters, and lore. The "Treasure Chest" card is the first card in the set that uses D&D's most iconic game piece - the 20-sided dice.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra’s latest seasonal event will feature a battle pass where players can choose to align with the Ruined or Sentinels

Riot Games has unveiled more details for its upcoming Sentinels of Light seasonal event in Legends of Runeterra. Aside from the usual cosmetics that players can expect from an LoR event, the Sentinels of Light is being paired up with a champion mini-expansion similar to the Aphelios cards released in February. Unlike the first expansion, though, this one is adding two champions into the mix: Viego and Akshan.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all of the release dates for Akshan in League of Legends, TFT, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift

Riot Games has unveiled League of Legends’ newest champion, Akshan, to its player base—and he’s ready to swing onto Summoner’s Rift and beyond. The developer has confirmed that the Rogue Sentinel will be the first champion to make his debut in four Riot titles during the same event, including League, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Hearthstone's United in Stormwind expansion will add Mounts, Tools, Questlines and Tradeable cards

I must admit I did a double take when I initially read the blurb sent over by Blizzard for Hearthstone's next expansion and saw 'Tradeable' cards among the bullet points. Had the maniacs finally gone and done it? As it turns out, they have not. These are not cards you can swap with other players—instead, Tradeable is a new keyword that lets you swap that card with a random one from your deck. So you're effectively trading with yourself. Forever alone, etc.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Legends of Runeterra Best Champions

Choosing Legends of Runeterra's best champion along with proper decks has always been the most essential thing while playing a match. The game consists of 42 champions to choose from, and each one of them is unique in terms of skills and ability. Today, we will discuss the 15 Runeterra's best champions to help you choose the most reliable option.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Reveals Regidrago Card In Japan's Towering Perfection

A new Legendary gets its Pokémon TCG debut in the upcoming Japanese set, Towering Perfection. This time, it's Regidrago. Yesterday, in a post revealing the presence of another Galarian Legendary called Regieleki, I wrote:. Sky Stream is one of two Japanese-language Pokémon TCG sets releasing on July 9th. Both Sky...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The 10 biggest winners and losers of Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.11.0

Legends of Runeterra’s upcoming Patch 2.11.0 is shaking up the game in a monumental way. Aside from the Rise of the Underworld expansion adding over 40 cards, a record number of balance changes are being introduced in the newest patch. In recent months, the LoR community has voiced their grievances...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

3 Biggest Changes in Rise of the Underworlds Expansion

Legends of Runeterra's Rise of the Underworlds expansion not only introduced new cards, it also brought forth over 40 balance changes in the game's biggest balance patch to date. The new patch, Patch 2.11.0, comes following over a month of a stale metagame dominated by a few overly powerful decks....
Video GamesIGN

Hearthstone Expansion Reveal Livestream

Join the Hearthstone team on July 1 for the reveal of the next Hearthstone expansion! The pre-show begins at 9:30 a.m. PT, and following that, Lead Designer Alec Dawson will kick things off with an overview on what you can expect from Phase 2 of the Year of the Gryphon. From there, Game Designers Liv Breeden and John McIntyre will dive into what's new in the upcoming card set. We also have some news to share for Battlegrounds.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Legends of Runeterra players handed one-year ESIC bans for boosting

Three Legends of Runeterra players have received 12-month bans from the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) after cheating in a tournament. ‘Le Hiep’, ‘DiaComSuon’, and ‘Cuticini’ will no longer be able to compete in ESL, DreamHack, WePlay, BLAST, LVP, and other professional tournaments until June 16 2022 after they were found to have “colluded to cheat” by engaging in boosting behaviour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy