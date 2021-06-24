Painting a Vibrant Community, The Soo’s Crosswalk Mural

More and more cities are beautifying their downtowns, and in different ways. In Sault Ste. Marie, the yearly tradition of painting crosswalks continues

on Sunday, June 27 at 9 AM.

Vibrant reds, yellows, oranges, and blues, when added with colorful personalities, you get stunning murals made with love and compassion for the community. The projects from the years done before are starting to fade, and this weekend volunteers will come together to rejuvenate the crosswalks with fresh paint, donated by Sherwin Williams.

Depending on the weather, a few intersections on Portage Avenue will be closed off for the project.

To learn more about the crosswalk mural repainting, click here. Or, call the executive director of the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority, Kayla Gugin at (906) 635-6973.