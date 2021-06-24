Cancel
Testimony: Photos ruined father-son bond before boy's death

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — A 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Colorado in 2012 was angry and upset when he discovered compromising photos of his father, damaging their relationship, the boy's brother told a jury Wednesday. The father, Mark Redwine, is being tried in the killing of his son, Dylan Redwine. The...

A 59-year-old man stands accused of second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who went missing in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito in southwestern Colorado.A witness testified on Tuesday during the second week of Mark Redwine’s murder trial that he had gone up a mountain road alone five months after Dylan’s disappearance. It was an area close to the spot where some of the boy’s bones were later found.Mr Redwine claims that he’s innocent. He says he came home after running errands on 19 November...
A Colorado father accused of killing his 13-year-old son after the boy discovered compromising photos was spotted visiting the burial site two months before authorities found the teen’s remains there, according to witness testimony. The testimony came Tuesday, in the second week of the murder trial of Mark Redwine, 59. Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan Redwine during a court-ordered visit in 2012, after the boy reportedly stumbled upon disturbing photos of his dad dressed in women’s underwear and eating feces from a diaper. The teen vanished from his father’s home in Vallecito that November, and his remains were found in an isolated, mountainous area in June 2013. Michael Hall, Dylan’s stepfather, took the stand Tuesday and testified that he’d seen Redwine in a pickup truck in April 2013 leaving the area of Middle Mountain Road where Dylan was later found, The Denver Post reports. Hall noted that search teams were looking for Dylan in a completely different area that day, since the spot on Middle Mountain Road was inaccessible until the warmer months. According to Hall, Redwine fled when he was spotted. Investigators later found the teen’s bones in that area, along with parts of a T-shirt, shoes and socks.
