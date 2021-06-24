Archive at NYC historical society to focus on social change

The Pena Adobe Historical Society is reopening to the public with plans to hold Western Days, the first of its monthly open houses since the pandemic on Saturday August 7th, according to the group.This summer Society volunteers will also be doing presentations at the City of Vacaville’s Community Services Department Camp Adobe. Camp Adobe started on June 7 and runs through Aug. 11 with Pena Adobe docents visiting campers each Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon with programs and tours of the adobe and museum. This upcoming Wednesday the 23rd Missy Benzinger from the Zinger Ranch Farm Sanctuary will be joining the fun and sharing their animals with campers. Located in Vacaville, the Zinger Ranch Farm Sanctuary is home to over 175 rescued farm animals including goats, sheep, donkeys, chickens, ducks, cattle, turkeys and even bumblebees! It has been well over a year since Pena Adobe held its last open house in March 2020 before the pandemic closed public events.
Comments / 0