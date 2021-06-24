Cancel
Politics

Archive at NYC historical society to focus on social change

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 19 days ago

The New-York Historical Society is creating a new archive which will focus on “marginalized communities and inclusive voices” in New York City over the past quarter century. The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Institute for New York City History, Politics, and Community Activism will chronicle “important political, social, and cultural moments from the mid-1900s...

