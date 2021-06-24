MOVING AHEAD: New hires, professional achievements in Volusia, Flagler counties

Richard Cooper, executive vice president of Halifax Insurance Partners at 1540 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach, will be installed on July 1 to a one-year term as Governor for Rotary International's District 6970, which covers 12 counties and 65 Rotary Clubs throughout Northeast Florida. He is also a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Ormond Beach where he was president in 2012-13. He is a second generation Rotarian. His father, Dick Cooper, also served as president of the Rotary Club of Ormond Beach in the 1980s. Richard Cooper lives in Palm Coast.