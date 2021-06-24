Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Potter County has worst vaccination rate and most cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 221 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 188, down 41% from a week ago, and down almost 95% in the last 90 days.

Two-thirds of the state’s 67 counties, including all in the Lehigh Valley area, reported cases Thursday.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Pennsylvania ranks 11th among the states and District of Columbia for the lowest number of additional cases over the last seven days when adjusted for population, adding 11.8 cases per week per 100,000 residents. That’s less than half the national rate of 23.8 population-adjusted weekly cases.

The lowest case rates can be found in Vermont, Massachusetts and Maryland. Vermont’s rate of 5.1 weekly cases is less than half of Pennsylvania’s. The highest rates are in Missouri, Wyoming and Nevada, with Missouri adding 78.3 population-adjusted cases per week, more than six times higher than Pennsylvania’s rate.

To date, there have been 1.21 million infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations

While the CDC data shows that Vermont has the nation’s the lowest case rate, it also shows that it has the highest vaccination rate, with 83% of its 12-and-older population having received at least their first dose of a vaccine. Hawaii is the only other state to top 80%, with Massachusetts, which has the second-lowest case rate, ranking the third-highest vaccination rate, 79.6%.

Pennsylvania ranks eighth, with 71.7% of its eligible population having at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, totaling 7.95 million people. Eight states have fewer than half their eligible residents who have at least started their inoculation regimen, with Mississippi (42.2%), Louisiana (44.5%) and Wyoming (45.7%) taking the bottom spots.

More than 6.23 million of Pennsylvania’s 12-and-older population — 56.3% are fully vaccinated, while another 1.71 million need their follow-up shot.

Potter County, in the northcentral region of Pennsylvania, has the lowest vaccination rate in Pennsylvania, with 24% of its population fully vaccinated. It also has the highest case rate by far, adding 72.6 population-adjusted cases per week, a rate more than seven times the state’s rate, and more than twice Huntingdon County, which ranks second for case rates at 33.2.

Montour County has the highest vaccination completion rate in the state, with more than 60% of its total population being fully vaccinated. It is also one of six counties with a seven-day case rate of 0.

The Lehigh Valley slightly outpaces the statewide vaccination rate, with almost 432,000 residents — 74.1% of those eligible — having gotten at least one of the 737,000 shots administered. More than 340,000 people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 58.5% of the local eligible population, while another 91,000 need their second shot.

Deaths

Overall : 15 compared with eight on Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 12, compared with 15 a week ago, down 25% week-to-week, and down more than 61% in the last month.

Senior care: 13,349 deaths reported by long-term care facilities, accounting for 48.3% of the state’s 27,627 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 380 people hospitalized as of midday Thursday compared with 394 Wednesday. Of those, 75 were in intensive care, and 70 were on ventilators. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is less than 6% of the peak 6,346 reported in mid-December.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 37 COVID-19 patients Thursday compared with 40 Wednesday, including five in intensive care, and seven on ventilators. The seven-day moving average isdown 6% in the last week, and down 60% over the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 6,035 test results reported Thursday, with 2.5% of them positive, compared with 2.4% on Wednesday.

The overall positive test rate is 17.6% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 20 additional case reports, with 10 in each county. That brings the total to 75,710.

Deaths : No new deaths have been reported locally since June 16, leaving the total at 1,577 (861 in Lehigh, and 716 in Northampton).

Senior journalist Eugene Tauber can be reached at etauber@mcall.com .