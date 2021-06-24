Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Potter County has worst vaccination rate and most cases

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 19 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 221 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 188, down 41% from a week ago, and down almost 95% in the last 90 days.

Two-thirds of the state’s 67 counties, including all in the Lehigh Valley area, reported cases Thursday.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Pennsylvania ranks 11th among the states and District of Columbia for the lowest number of additional cases over the last seven days when adjusted for population, adding 11.8 cases per week per 100,000 residents. That’s less than half the national rate of 23.8 population-adjusted weekly cases.

The lowest case rates can be found in Vermont, Massachusetts and Maryland. Vermont’s rate of 5.1 weekly cases is less than half of Pennsylvania’s. The highest rates are in Missouri, Wyoming and Nevada, with Missouri adding 78.3 population-adjusted cases per week, more than six times higher than Pennsylvania’s rate.

To date, there have been 1.21 million infections statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations

While the CDC data shows that Vermont has the nation’s the lowest case rate, it also shows that it has the highest vaccination rate, with 83% of its 12-and-older population having received at least their first dose of a vaccine. Hawaii is the only other state to top 80%, with Massachusetts, which has the second-lowest case rate, ranking the third-highest vaccination rate, 79.6%.

Pennsylvania ranks eighth, with 71.7% of its eligible population having at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, totaling 7.95 million people. Eight states have fewer than half their eligible residents who have at least started their inoculation regimen, with Mississippi (42.2%), Louisiana (44.5%) and Wyoming (45.7%) taking the bottom spots.

More than 6.23 million of Pennsylvania’s 12-and-older population — 56.3% are fully vaccinated, while another 1.71 million need their follow-up shot.

Potter County, in the northcentral region of Pennsylvania, has the lowest vaccination rate in Pennsylvania, with 24% of its population fully vaccinated. It also has the highest case rate by far, adding 72.6 population-adjusted cases per week, a rate more than seven times the state’s rate, and more than twice Huntingdon County, which ranks second for case rates at 33.2.

Montour County has the highest vaccination completion rate in the state, with more than 60% of its total population being fully vaccinated. It is also one of six counties with a seven-day case rate of 0.

The Lehigh Valley slightly outpaces the statewide vaccination rate, with almost 432,000 residents — 74.1% of those eligible — having gotten at least one of the 737,000 shots administered. More than 340,000 people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 58.5% of the local eligible population, while another 91,000 need their second shot.

Deaths

Overall : 15 compared with eight on Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 12, compared with 15 a week ago, down 25% week-to-week, and down more than 61% in the last month.

Senior care: 13,349 deaths reported by long-term care facilities, accounting for 48.3% of the state’s 27,627 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 380 people hospitalized as of midday Thursday compared with 394 Wednesday. Of those, 75 were in intensive care, and 70 were on ventilators. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is less than 6% of the peak 6,346 reported in mid-December.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 37 COVID-19 patients Thursday compared with 40 Wednesday, including five in intensive care, and seven on ventilators. The seven-day moving average isdown 6% in the last week, and down 60% over the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 6,035 test results reported Thursday, with 2.5% of them positive, compared with 2.4% on Wednesday.

The overall positive test rate is 17.6% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 20 additional case reports, with 10 in each county. That brings the total to 75,710.

Deaths : No new deaths have been reported locally since June 16, leaving the total at 1,577 (861 in Lehigh, and 716 in Northampton).

Senior journalist Eugene Tauber can be reached at etauber@mcall.com .

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

Louisiana StateWDSU

COVID cases among those unvaccinated is surging in Louisiana, health experts say

State health leaders continue to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as cases are continuing to rise among those not vaccinated. The Louisiana Department of Health warns that COVID-19 cases among people who are not yet fully vaccinated are surging, and all people in Louisiana, especially those who are not yet vaccinated, are at an elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.
New York City, NYhamlethub.com

Coronavirus Update: Downscaling Mass Vaccination Sites

New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 throughout the state, and getting shots in arms is the key to our ultimate success. Unvaccinated people are at greater risk of getting seriously ill or worse from COVID. Getting vaccinated is a great way to protect yourself from more contagious variants of concern, including the Delta Variant. Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine. If you or someone you know has questions—talk to your doctor or visit ny.gov/vaccine.
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Unvaccinated Arizonans Are At Risk As Delta Variant Spreads, Health Officials Say

Health officials continue to urge caution as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads in Arizona. Delta is thought to be the most transmissible strain of the virus yet. Medical experts say the best protection against the delta variant is to get fully vaccinated. About 44% of Arizonans are now fully immunized — that’s below the national average. As the extremely infectious delta variant spreads, areas of the country with lower vaccination rates are now tending to see higher caseloads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now classifies Arizona’s level of COVID-19 community transmission as “substantial” while most of the country remains at the “moderate” level.
Bucks County, PABucksLocalNews.com

Bucks County to reach out to partially-vaccinated residents; case rates remain low

DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County will be reaching out individually to as many as 60,000 partially-vaccinated residents who may have failed to return for their second COVID-19 shots. Emails, text messages and phone calls will be made to those on the list – first to confirm whether their vaccination status is accurate, and then to encourage second shots for those who did not receive them.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

Cases of virus in Arkansas exceed 2,000 in 3-day span

The spread of the coronavirus in Arkansas continued to accelerate over the weekend, data released Monday indicated, with the state's count of cases growing by more than 2,000 over a three-day span and the number of people hospitalized with the virus rising by 68. The state's death toll from the...
Traffic AccidentsBismarck Tribune

COVID-19, other diseases caused historic South Dakota deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic pushed South Dakota’s death rate to hit historic levels last year, according to a report from the state Department of Health. The provisional report also found deaths from diabetes, liver diseases and unintentional injuries reached their highest levels in a decade. As...
Posted by
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: Case positivity rate increases slightly

Welcome to MinnPost’s Coronavirus in Minnesota update. Here, you’ll find a summary of the week’s COVID-19 news, followed by a look at case counts, deaths, hospitalizations and other data from the previous week. MinnPost will provide weekly updates on coronavirus in Minnesota on Tuesdays that cover COVID-19 in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present.
Rapid City Journal

South Dakota had historic year for deaths in 2020, state reports

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed South Dakota’s death rate to hit historic levels last year, according to a report from the state Department of Health. The provisional report also found deaths from diabetes, liver diseases and unintentional injuries reached their highest levels in a decade. As the pandemic disrupted health care, doctors worried that people could see complications from other chronic diseases, particularly as patients avoided regular appointments or delayed elective procedures to avoid catching COVID-19.
Stutsman County, NDJamestown Sun

Stutsman County coronavirus cases at zero

For the first time since April 18, 2020, the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard shows zero active cases of COVID-19 in Stutsman County on Monday, July 12. The number of active cases in Stutsman County peaked at 529 on Nov. 17. According to the North Dakota Department of Health, 3,467 people in Stutsman County have recovered from COVID-19 and 82 people died of the disease.
Public Healthabccolumbia.com

Low-vaccinated areas seeing surge in coronavirus cases

ABC NEWS– A week after the Fourth of July weekend, areas with low vaccination rates are seeing a huge surge in cases. Health officials still urge people to get their shots, especially as the Delta variant becomes more widespread across the country. ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Nurses Urge CDC to Reinstate Universal Masking

Nurse union cites the growing Delta variant, which already is dominant in the United States. — Noting that the "COVID-19 pandemic is far from over," with most states seeing increasing cases,National Nurses United (NNU) sent a letter Monday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asking the agency to once again recommend that masks be worn in public to reduce the increasing spread of the virus.

