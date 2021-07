As the old saying goes: where there’s a will, there’s a way! After failing to come to terms with the Swedish Sports Federation, Valve has decided to move The International 10 to Bucharest, Romania! It might not be as “exotic” a place as Stockholm, but it’ll do! Moreover, the whole MOBA genre is insanely popular in the Balkans, so it’s definitely an appropriate setting — one that is packed with millions of hardcore fans!