Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy ahead of the team's training camp later this month. "The toe's feeling great," Mahomes told NFL Network. "I've been running, cutting, jumping, throwing. Doing it all. I'm just excited to get back in training camp and have another chance to make a run at it." Mahomes was bothered by the toe ailment during the Super Bowl run this past season, and then he underwent offseason surgery. It seems as though the best player in football is 100 percent ahead of training camp.