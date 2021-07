Design lead Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and Riot Kent revealed a full rundown of Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 11.14 today, showcasing a buff to Volibear and a nerf to Yasuo. Patch 11.14 is the last TFT Set Five Reckoning update before Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Hope launches on July 21. Most of the balance changes within 11.14 are minor due to multiple TFT competitive qualifiers for Worlds later this year. Minimal shifts in the meta may occur with a buff to Legionnaire, nerf to Gragas, and a nerf to Darius. All nerfs and buffs are subject to change prior to the release of TFT Patch 11.14.