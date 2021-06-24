Olivia Wilde Shared Her Secret To Bright Under-Eyes

If you’ve ever wondered what eye cream Olivia Wilde uses, well, you’re not alone. Luckily, the 37-year-old actor revealed the exact one she uses this week on Instagram, and it’s — drum roll, please — the True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream. Now, it’s of course worth noting that Wilde does work with the skin care brand (and has for years, in fact), but of the two eye care products it offers, this is the one she seems to come back to time and time again.