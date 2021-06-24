Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for Muskogee, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Muskogee; Nowata; Okmulgee; Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Oklahoma, and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Nowata, OK
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
County
Osage County, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
City
Osage, OK
City
Pawnee, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
City
Washington, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
County
Washington County, OK
County
Pawnee County, OK
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
County
Nowata County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Heat Advisory#Washington Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats under new pressure to break voting rights stalemate

Senate Democrats are getting squeezed by members of their own party to pass voting rights legislation, amid growing frustration that GOP-led states are moving forward with their own laws. Congressional Democrats have signaled alarm over state-level measures like the one in Texas, warning they could threaten the underpinnings of democracy...
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."

Comments / 0

Community Policy