Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Douglas, Franklin, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, and Pottawatomie. * Through Saturday morning * Thunderstorms may lead to heavy rainfall, resulting in flash flooding. 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible by Saturday morning. * Heavy rainfall from previous rounds of rain has resulted in flooding in parts of the watch area. Additional rainfall will further exacerbate flash flooding in areas already experiencing flooding.