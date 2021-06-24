Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Douglas, Franklin, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, and Pottawatomie. * Through Saturday morning * Thunderstorms may lead to heavy rainfall, resulting in flash flooding. 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible by Saturday morning. * Heavy rainfall from previous rounds of rain has resulted in flooding in parts of the watch area. Additional rainfall will further exacerbate flash flooding in areas already experiencing flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
County
Osage County, KS
County
Nemaha County, KS
City
Franklin, KS
County
Franklin County, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
City
Shawnee, KS
County
Jefferson County, KS
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
County
Wabaunsee County, KS
County
Marshall County, KS
County
Brown County, KS
County
Jackson County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#The Flash Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy