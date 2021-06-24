Cancel
Agriculture

nendo's roadside 'petit market' stand supports direct sales from farmer to consumer

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘petit market’ by nendo takes shape as an adjustable roadside vegetable stand that promotes the spread of cheap and fresh agricultural products by supporting direct sales from farmer to consumer. preventing food loss and strengthening local economies, roadside stands utilize the ‘honor system’, trusting customers to drop their payment into a box in exchange for their selected products. the stand kit comes flat-packed and can be assembled by one person without any special tools in about 10 minutes.

