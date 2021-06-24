Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

COVID-19 restrictions lifted just in time for Cinema Week

By FOX 47 News
WSYM FOX 47
Lifted COVID-19 restrictions mean Michigan businesses are inching closer and closer to some normalcy.

Among the many industries to be impacted include movie theaters.

Celebration Cinema is kicking off the lifted restrictions with Cinema Week.

Movie theaters across the country will participate in unique ways to promote and re-engage the movie-going experience.

The week runs from June 22 to June 27.

Celebration Cinema at Studio Park in Downtown Grand Rapids is hosting the following themed days:

Cinema Week!

Click here to learn more about Cinema Week.

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

