'How is that even possible?': Fans left in awe of James Milner as Liverpool's 35-year-old veteran posts impressive lap times from 8km run in pre-season training as he gears up for his TWENTIETH campaign at the top level

James Milner has showed no signs of slowing down after he provided fans with a pre-season fitness update on social media.

The Liverpool midfielder, who turned 35 years old in January, took to social media to share how quickly he was able to run eight kilometres during training, which saw him produce some impressive results.

With the majority of his Liverpool team-mates away on international duty at the Euros or Copa America, Milner has continued to keep his fitness levels up by starting his pre-season camp back at the club's new Kirkby training centre, ahead of his 20th season as a professional footballer.

The 35-year-old let his fans know that preparation for the new campaign had just begun

After a gruelling session, Milner took to his social media channels to share various lap times, which saw him manage to run the 8km distance in a time of 34 minutes.

Milner's impressive time was 13 minutes off the men's 8km world record, which was set by Ethiopian long distance runner Deriba Merga back in 2011.

'Pre season number 20 #grinding #wishwecouldskipthisbit,' wrote Milner, accompanied by an 'old man' emoji.

For most players in the twilight of their careers, their fitness will have taken a hit as they look to slow down before retiring.

Milner, who is preparing for his 20th season, trains at Liverpool's Kirkby training base

The midfielder's longevity is down to his fitness levels, having started his career at Leeds all the way back in 2002

But for Milner, it seems he is as hungry as ever to remain consistent at the top level and fans have always recognised this.

After posting his screenshot, a number of Twitter users were left in awe, questioning how a player of Milner's age was pumping out lap times like he was – despite him being a professional athlete.

One Twitter user said: '5.5 miles in 34 mins. I could only do that when I was 20. Well done, old timer.'

While other said: 'How is this possible at 35?'

Fans were full of praise for Milner, labelling him an 'absolute machine' on social media

One supporter was quick to praise the former Man City and Newcastle midfielder, labelling him an 'absolute machine' because of his longevity at the top of the game.

'You are an outstanding role model to the younger players. Absolute machine,' they said.

The Liverpool man had also stunned fans with his physique and fitness levels two years ago when a picture of him doing bicep curls showed off his huge muscles during pre-season training.

At the time, Milner was again described as a 'machine' by fans while ex-Sheffield United and Birmingham midfielder Curtis Woodhouse said: 'Dedication, discipline and repetition. What a player "boring" James Milner is. Absolutely ELITE, not even a discussion, won it all.'

The former England international has always been known for his professionalism and application and had fans in stitches last year when he swore at Liverpool new boy Kostas Tsimikas for choosing not to pass to him when he made a gut-busting run down the wing in a pre-season match.

After Tsimikas opted against passing to him, Milner was heard screaming at his new team-mate 'F***ing hell Kostas' in a hilarious video.

Milner is now gearing up for his 20th campaign as a professional, with the midfielder having already enjoyed six seasons at Anfield – which includes triumphs in both the Premier League and Champions League.