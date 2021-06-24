Cancel
Military

Here's how the VA is taking PRIDE in LGBTQ veterans

By Julia Le Doux
Audacy
Audacy
 19 days ago

The Department of Veterans Affairs has a PRIDE program designed specifically for LGBTQ veterans that allows VA employees to engage with members of the community.

Audacy

Audacy

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

Denis Mcdonough
Virginia State
The Hill

Veterans with PTSD do better at the VA

The men sitting in the conference room at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic in Mare Island, Calif., are all Vietnam veterans in their late 60s and early 70s. After suffering for decades from panic attacks, nightmares, flashbacks, anger and other assorted symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), they’re now part of a weekly PTSD support group.
Mclean County, IL

Veterans Corner: VA Airborne Hazard Registry

The Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR) was established in 2014 to help put data to work for veterans through research and potential health effects of airborne hazard exposures. The collection of data through the AHOBPR assists the VA in both looking at medical conditions that may be related to military service, but also to research treatment for the various medical conditions that may be caused by the exposure. Even if a veteran has not experienced any symptoms or illnesses that you believe are related to exposures during military service, your participation in the registry could help VA provide better care to all veterans. You are eligible to participate in the registry if you were deployed to the Southwest Asia theater of operations any time after Aug. 2, 1990 or Afghanistan or Djibouti on or after Sept. 11, 2001. For more information, browse the military exposures homepage.
Charlotte, NC

Veterans Health Administration talks about the Pride Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's estimated that there are more than one million LGBTQ+ Veterans. VA's "PRIDE In All Who Served" Program aims to reduce health care disparities among LGBTQ+ Veterans by focusing on wellness, increasing social connectedness, and empowering them to engage in VHA services. I.
Health Services

Veterans’ Guide To VA Hospice And Palliative Care Benefits

Sponsored Content provided by Kelly Erola - Chief Medical Officer, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. While all of our patients are special, we have a deep feeling of gratitude and admiration toward the men and women who have served our country. If you’re a veteran, you may not be aware of the hospice and palliative care benefits offered through the VA, and so we wanted to provide this basic guide to help you.
Virginia State

We owe it to veterans to expand VA mammogram access

Last Congress we made significant progress to expand Department of Veterans (VA) care and services for women with the passage of the landmark Deborah Sampson Act. This was a critical first step that we must continue to build on in order to uphold the promise we made to women who served in our nation’s uniform.
Virginia State

VA should consider HBOT for veterans

The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the healthcare-related headlines this past year, and rightfully so. While the world focused its attention on the pandemic, other health crises continued in the shadows. So as we begin to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, it’s time to shine a light on the health crises that have been simmering just beneath the surface. Chief among these is the alarmingly high rate of suicide among U.S. veterans.
Virginia State

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

The Department of Veterans Affairs will no longer meet its initial goal of resolving all legacy appeals by 2022 after the pandemic slowed its progress, officials told Congress Tuesday. There’s no doubt VA has made progress in recent years. The department reduced the legacy backlog from a high of 472,000...
Oneida County, WI

VA pension for wartime veterans and surviving spouses

A non-service connected pension is a benefit that provides financial support to wartime veterans with limited income. In order to be eligible, a veteran had to have been discharged from service under other than dishonorable conditions and had to have served 90 days or more on active duty with at least one day during a period of war. Income for this pension is defined as household income from all sources including but not limited to, wages, other pensions, social security, interest, and dividends. Monthly payments are made by the VA to bring total household annual income to an established support level. Following are the annual rates for 2021:
Society
DFW Community News

Juniper at Preston Hollow supports LGBTQ with PRIDE event

June is LGBTQ Pride month, commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising in New York City to resist persecution of LGBTQ individuals. While PRIDE stands for Promote Respect, Inclusion, and Dignity for Everyone, PRIDE is an acronym for the Personal Rights in Defense and Education organization. On June 30, 2021, Juniper...
Health

VA Expands Agent Orange Presumptive Diseases List

Veterans Administration (VA) has expanded the Agent Orange Presumptive Diseases List and is now processing Claims for bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism. “Many of our Nation’s Veterans have waited a long time for these benefits,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. “VA will not make them wait any longer. This is absolutely the right thing to do for Veterans and their families.” Veterans who served in the Republic of Vietnam during the Vietnam War may be entitled to an earlier eligibility date for benefits. Vietnam War era Veterans and their survivors who previously filed and were denied benefits for one of these three new presumptive conditions will have their cases automatically reviewed without the need to refile a claim. Veterans can contact the VA at 1-800-827-1000, to ensure their previously denied claims are being reviewed.
Virginia State

Veterans Corner: VA health care enrollment

The July 5 Veterans Corner Column incorrectly listed the range of dues for membership in the largest of the veterans organizations at $30 to $50 per month. Actually, membership to our nation’s premiere veterans organizations varies from $30 to $50 per year. Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience or misunderstanding as a result of this error.
Health Services

Q&A: Addressing the unmet need for equitable health care access

The Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists is committed to eliminating health disparities, increasing Black professional representation and advocating for positive change in digestive health equity. “Black communities in the U.S. have been plagued by unmitigated health disparities in several areas, including cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and neoplastic diseases. Colorectal cancer is...
Washington State

In Washington state, 69.6% of people 16+ have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Although percentages vary from county to county, as a whole, 69.6% of Washingtonians 16+ have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to make progress with COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. As of July 7, 69.6% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This percentage includes vaccination rates from the Washington State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard, which is updated three times per week.
Arkansas State

A-State named to Military Times ‘Best for Vets’ rankings

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has been listed as one of the 2021 “Best for Vets” colleges by Military Times in the magazine’s annual rankings. A-State is rated 22nd overall among 366 other academic institutions and third on the Southwest Region list. Each year, colleges across the country are surveyed...
Scranton, PA

$2 million-plus in renovations planned at Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center

The Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center plans more than $2 million in renovations and repairs starting as early as this week using federal COVID-19 relief funds, the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said. The $2,080,000 awarded through the State Veterans Home Construction Grant Program, a partnership between states...

