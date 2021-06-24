Special Weather Statement issued for Far South Miami-Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MAINLAND MONROE AND CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT * At 243 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Pa-Hay-Okee Overlook to near Everglades National Park. Movement was west at 15 mph. * Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Wilderness Waterway, Everglades National Park and Pa-Hay- Okee Overlook.